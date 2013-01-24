Home
    Viva Collection

    Coffee maker

    HD7458/00
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Coffee maker

      HD7458/00
      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Coffee maker

      Viva Collection Coffee maker

        Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

        Compact design coffeemaker, holds 10 to 15 cups

        • With glass jug
        • 1000 W
        • Black & metal
        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

        Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

        Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

        The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

        1.3 L capacity for 10 - 15 cups

        The jug of this coffeemaker will fit 1.3 L coffee, enough for 10 to 15 cups - depending on your cup size.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

        • Design

          Color
          Black & Metal

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Suitable for
          Ground coffee
          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • Removable filter holder
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Translucent water tank
          • Water level indication
          • Drip stop

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1000  W

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity water tank
          1.2  L
          Capacity water tank
          10 - 15  cups
          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Brewing time for a jug
          10  min

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
          220 x 220 x 290  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          3.14  kg
          Weight of product
          1.42  kg

