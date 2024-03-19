ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

All series

Viva Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

Support

Viva CollectionCoffee maker

HD7458/00

Viva Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Coffee maker HD7458/00 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 25.1 kB
  • 19 March 2024

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Coffee maker

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 3 May 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you