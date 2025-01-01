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2 year warranty
30-day return
Viva Collection Coffee maker
Discontinued
HD7583/50
With glass jug
Silver
The translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.
Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.
For easy storage of redundant cord length.
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