      Glass jug for drip filter coffee maker

      Elegant metallic Philips coffeemaker for people who look for an easy to use and reliable coffeemaker. This coffeemaker offers good value for money. It has a smart and compact design for easy storage.

        Glass jug for drip filter coffee maker

        holds 10 to 15 cups, compact design

        • With glass jug
        • Silver
        The translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank

        The translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank

        The translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

        Illuminated power switch

        Illuminated power switch

        Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.

        Cord storage

        Cord storage

        For easy storage of redundant cord length.

        Drip stop

        Drip stop

        Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Detachable swing filter for easy handling

        Detachable swing filter for easy handling

        1.3 L capacity for 10 - 15 cups

        The jug of this coffeemaker will fit 1.3 L coffee, enough for 10 to 15 cups - depending on your cup size.

        Comfortable grip for a steady pour

        The handle of the coffee machines jug is designed in such a way as to provide a comfortable and steady grip even if the jug is completely filled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Silver

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          220 x 220 x 290  mm
          Water tank capacity
          1.2  L
          Packaging weight
          1.94  kg
          Max capacity in cups of coffee
          10 to 15 cups
          Product weight
          1.42  kg

        • General specifications

          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          Dishwasher-safe parts
          Translucent water tank
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Dish-washer-proof parts
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Detachable filter holder
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Coffee jug type
          Glas aroma jug
          Power
          1000  W
          Cord length
          88  cm
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Brewing time
          9  minute(s)

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Steel silver
          Bowl, cover, pusher
          Plastic (polypropylene)

        • Accessories

          Jug
          Yes

