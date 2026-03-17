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    • True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick. True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick. True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick.
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      Morgen HD7997/20 Drip Filter Grind Brew Drip Filter Grind Brew

      HD7997/20

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick.

      Rapid True Cold Brew with Dual-Temperature Hot Brewing crafts authentic pour-over flavor, delivering the Golden Cup Standard in every batch.

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      True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick.

      Real Cold Brew. Dual-Temperature.

      • Real cold brew technology
      • Upgraded hot brew system
      • Upgraded grind system
      • Favourite coffee setting

      Dedicated cold brew filter and automatic cold/hot mode switch

      Dedicated cold brew filter with special design results in a bright flavor and a sweet, lingering finish. Cold/hot mode is automatically detected and paired with dual-tone indicator lights

      Upgraded hot brew system with more flavor from the bean

      Brew with 2 hot brew temperature options and 3 phases of water-pouring in a all-around way.

      Upgraded grind system

      Up-to 40% grinding speed improvement

      Favourite coffee setting

      Save your favourite coffee recipe on intensity, temperature and cup selection

      Program when your coffee machine will start brewing

      Program when your coffee machine will start brewing to be woken up in the morning by the smell of fresh coffee.

      Aroma twister for enhanced taste

      Aroma twister swirls the aroma consistently throughout the jug for an enhanced taste.

      Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm

      Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm function. Machine can automatically turn off after brewing - or keep your coffee warm up to 2 hours later.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        920W
        Voltage
        220  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product Length
        36.9cm
        Product Width
        21cm
        Product Height
        43.6cm
        Product Weight
        4.93cm

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