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HD7997/20
True Pour-Over Taste: Hot or Cold, Gold Cup Quick.
Rapid True Cold Brew with Dual-Temperature Hot Brewing crafts authentic pour-over flavor, delivering the Golden Cup Standard in every batch.See all benefits
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Drip Filter Grind Brew
Total
recurring payment
Dedicated cold brew filter with special design results in a bright flavor and a sweet, lingering finish. Cold/hot mode is automatically detected and paired with dual-tone indicator lights
Brew with 2 hot brew temperature options and 3 phases of water-pouring in a all-around way.
Up-to 40% grinding speed improvement
Save your favourite coffee recipe on intensity, temperature and cup selection
Program when your coffee machine will start brewing to be woken up in the morning by the smell of fresh coffee.
Aroma twister swirls the aroma consistently throughout the jug for an enhanced taste.
Economical and safe with auto shut-off and keep warm function. Machine can automatically turn off after brewing - or keep your coffee warm up to 2 hours later.
Technical specifications
Design
Weight and dimensions
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