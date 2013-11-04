2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8325/07
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Class
This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.
For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads
High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted
2.7
of 5
7
Reviews
tiger
04/11/2013
한국
가격대비 품질 우수 조작 간편하고 우유거품과 크레마가 풍부합니다.
우연히 인터넷 쇼핑몰에서 처음으로 구입했는데 처음엔 어떻게 사용할지 난감했는데 설명서보면서 조작하니 이젠 익숙해져서 잘 사용하고 있으며 우유거품도 처움엔 잘 안됐는데 이젠 완벽하게 잘 만들어지내요~ 울 집사람도 매일같이 카푸치노 안 마시면 안될정도로 커피메니아가 됐습니다. 잘 사용하겠습니다!!! AS도 잘 되고 좋은제품을 선택한것 같습니다. 감사합니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/07 수동 에스프레소머신
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/07 수동 에스프레소머신
nivli
07/11/2015
United Kingdom
I have this product for years and I love it!
I don't usually write reviews on the web, but when I saw the only review making such injustice for this product - I had to counter it. I have had the Saeco HD8325 for several years now and I love it! I just can't see what the other lady here is complaining about. Yes, you have to use some force to remove the brewing head - but this is what makes it a good machine - it got a perfect seal when the brewing head is screwed in. Also, it's fully metal one, nice and sturdy. And No, No excessive force is required and the ladies can handle it as well, not as she described it. it's fast and easy to handle. you fill water, put the water tank in (make sure it clicks into place!), put some ground coffee into the brewing head (or use the pod filter instead), screw it in and turn on the machine. once the red light is on - put the cup, turn the (only!) knob to the left - and espresso is poring. If you want extra crema just slightly turn the handle of the brewing head a bit to the right. frothing takes a little practice, but seriously. Once you get a good jag, it's just sticking the steam wand in, heating the milk and pulling it up and down gently. that's it. You don't have to be a genius. it's easy to clean and it looks like the day I bought it. It's a great machine for coffee lovers who aren't totally lazy. it makes great coffee and it doesn't take a lot of space on your counter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine
redhand32
16/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
Espresso and Capachino can be complicated on crummy machines !
...but this isn't one of them. If you can, buy an expensive Espresso maker. If can't buy this moderately priced product which makes very good Espresso and Cappuccino, at a moderate price. Good bang for the buck. When you are better off, trade up then. In the meantime, you can "wake up and smell the Espresso" here !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/47 Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/47 Manual Espresso machine