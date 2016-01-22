2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8325/08
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurised Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting delicious crema with every use.
Class
Classic Milk Frother
Stainless Steel / Black
This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema — whatever coffee blend you may choose.
For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee and pods
High pressure ensures that the entire aroma of the ground coffee is always fully extracted
3.0
of 5
10
Reviews
Lias
22/01/2016
Malaysia
A great entry level espresso machine
Hi there, I just bought it 4 days ago after reading a few reviews on the net. I am based in KL and bought from Harvey Norman, The machine comes with 2 years international warranty. The reason why I bought it is because it does the same coffee that some of its competitors make at a higher price. In addition, Philps and Saeco are two brands that my parents were using and that I put my trust in. The coffee I make is the same that I get from a coffee shop at the exception that I get to use the coffee I like and it costs me a fraction of what I spend outside. The machine has a nice look and has a smart water container that is removable and is hidden in the body of the machine. The machine gets ready very fast to get your coffee done. I have not used it to boil milk just yet but that would be my next step. Adjusting the amount of water for the coffee does not disturb me as you will be able to know the amount of water after 1 or 2 cups of coffee. I can use coffee pods too, I was confused about the piece of rubber that came with the filter but I got it figured out after reading the user manual. For the price and what it can do, I would recommend it to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/08 Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/08 Manual Espresso machine
Newgen
06/02/2014
Malaysia
Excellent Entry Level Product!
Very easy to use, easy to clean espresso machine. Performance is good. Make excellent Espresso, Latte, Cappuccino or any Coffee of your choice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/08 Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/08 Manual Espresso machine
nivli
07/11/2015
United Kingdom
I have this product for years and I love it!
I don't usually write reviews on the web, but when I saw the only review making such injustice for this product - I had to counter it. I have had the Saeco HD8325 for several years now and I love it! I just can't see what the other lady here is complaining about. Yes, you have to use some force to remove the brewing head - but this is what makes it a good machine - it got a perfect seal when the brewing head is screwed in. Also, it's fully metal one, nice and sturdy. And No, No excessive force is required and the ladies can handle it as well, not as she described it. it's fast and easy to handle. you fill water, put the water tank in (make sure it clicks into place!), put some ground coffee into the brewing head (or use the pod filter instead), screw it in and turn on the machine. once the red light is on - put the cup, turn the (only!) knob to the left - and espresso is poring. If you want extra crema just slightly turn the handle of the brewing head a bit to the right. frothing takes a little practice, but seriously. Once you get a good jag, it's just sticking the steam wand in, heating the milk and pulling it up and down gently. that's it. You don't have to be a genius. it's easy to clean and it looks like the day I bought it. It's a great machine for coffee lovers who aren't totally lazy. it makes great coffee and it doesn't take a lot of space on your counter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine