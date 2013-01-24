Home
    Viva Collection

    Airfryer

    HD9925/00
    Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
      Viva Collection Airfryer

      HD9925/00

      Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

      With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way! See all benefits

      Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

      With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way! See all benefits

        Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

        Airfryer accessory

        • Baking accessory
        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

        Baking accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

        Baking accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

        With this special Philips Airfryer baking accessory you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Non-stick coating
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          1.3 L

