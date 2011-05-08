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HD9925/00
Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes
With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!See all benefits
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Airfryer
Total
recurring payment
Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
With this special Philips Airfryer baking accessory you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!
Technical specifications
General specifications
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