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HD9959/00
Grill Kit XXL
With this special Philips Airfryer Grill Kit, you can make all your favorite grilling recipes. Master how to grill delicious meat and vegetables in an easy, quick and healthy way.See all benefits
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Grill Kit XXL
Total
recurring payment
Get perfectly grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the grill plate and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges.
You can safely put these Airfryer grilling plate and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
Use these skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.
Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
The grill accessory can be used as a double layer to increase the cookig capacity! Simply put your favorite foods like burger patties, vegetables, chicken drumsticks, and more above and below the grill plate to maximise your Airfryer's cooking space.
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