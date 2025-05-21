  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Grill Kit XXL Grill Kit XXL Grill Kit XXL

      Airfryer Accessory Grill Kit XXL

      HD9959/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Grill Kit XXL

      With this special Philips Airfryer Grill Kit, you can make all your favorite grilling recipes. Master how to grill delicious meat and vegetables in an easy, quick and healthy way.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer accessories

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Airfryer Accessory
      - {discount-value}

      Airfryer Accessory

      Grill Kit XXL

      Total

      recurring payment

      Grill Kit XXL

      Accessories to master Airfryer grilling

      • Grill plate
      • 6 Skewers
      Grill plate accessory

      Grill plate accessory

      Get perfectly grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the grill plate and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges.

      Easy cleaning and storing

      Easy cleaning and storing

      You can safely put these Airfryer grilling plate and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      6 skewers to make special grilled recipes

      6 skewers to make special grilled recipes

      Use these skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Daily inspiration for new recipes

      Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

      Double layer cooking

      Double layer cooking

      The grill accessory can be used as a double layer to increase the cookig capacity! Simply put your favorite foods like burger patties, vegetables, chicken drumsticks, and more above and below the grill plate to maximise your Airfryer's cooking space.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Aluminum Alloy
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Number in pack
        1
        Energy Efficiency rating
        N/a
        Battery Product
        No

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        6 skewers
        Included Accessories 2
        Grill Plate

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        209
        Product Width
        213
        Product Height
        65
        Product Weight
        0.37 kg
        Package Length
        215
        Package Width
        215
        Package Height
        80
        Package Weight
        0.53 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.