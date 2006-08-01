  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Straightener

    HP4625/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Salon looks wherever you go Salon looks wherever you go Salon looks wherever you go
      -{discount-value}

      Straightener

      HP4625/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Salon looks wherever you go

      This straightener provides salon-straight results for women on the go. The SalonStraight Want2Move is foldable and takes just 30 s to heat up, so you can start styling straightaway, wherever you are. Includes heat-resistant travel pouch.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Straightener

      Salon looks wherever you go

      This straightener provides salon-straight results for women on the go. The SalonStraight Want2Move is foldable and takes just 30 s to heat up, so you can start styling straightaway, wherever you are. Includes heat-resistant travel pouch.

      Salon looks wherever you go

      This straightener provides salon-straight results for women on the go. The SalonStraight Want2Move is foldable and takes just 30 s to heat up, so you can start styling straightaway, wherever you are. Includes heat-resistant travel pouch.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Straightener

      Salon looks wherever you go

      This straightener provides salon-straight results for women on the go. The SalonStraight Want2Move is foldable and takes just 30 s to heat up, so you can start styling straightaway, wherever you are. Includes heat-resistant travel pouch.

      Similar products

      See all Stylers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Straightener

        Straightener

        Total:

        Salon looks wherever you go

        Salon Styling Set

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          7
          Quantity
          280
          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800 mm
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          5

        • Technical specifications

          Color/finishing
          Yes
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Voltage
          ~100-240 V
          Material housing styler
          PET
          Wattage styler
          17 V
          DC frequency (styler)
          50/60 Hz

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Dimensions
          466 (L) x 313 (W) x 258 (H) mm
          Weight
          5100 g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          8

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          300 (L) x 45 (W) x 50 (H) mm
          F-box dimensions
          225(200) (L) x 70(62) (W) x 240 (H) mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          400 g
          F-box volume
          3490 cm³
          F-box weight (including product)
          590 g

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage facial shaver
          1.5 DC V
          Wattage facial shaver
          0.45 W

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          China
          EAN F-box
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8844-625-00

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.