    Simply shiny curl
      Simply shiny curl

      The essential curlng iron for tight curls and ringlets

      Curler

      Simply shiny curl

      The essential curlng iron for tight curls and ringlets See all benefits

      Simply shiny curl

      The essential curlng iron for tight curls and ringlets See all benefits

      Curler

      Simply shiny curl

      The essential curlng iron for tight curls and ringlets See all benefits

        Simply shiny curl

        SalonCurl Essential curling iron

        • 16 mm barrel
        • 180 C temperature
        • Chrome plated
        16 mm barrel for tight curls and ringlets

        With the barrel diameter of 16 mm you can create curls and ringlets for a joyful and young look.

        180°C temperature for beautiful results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The curler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Ready for use indicator

        Ready for use indicator: the dot turns white when ready for use

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        On/off indication light

        1.8 m power cord

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Maximum temperature
          180  °C
          Temperature range
          one setting
          Heating time
          120s
          Color/finishing
          white and lime green
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Barrel diameter
          16  mm
          Heater type
          PTC ceramic heater
          Voltage
          worldwide

        • Features

          Ready for use indicator
          yes
          Cool tip
          yes
          Swivel cord
          yes
          Hanging loop
          yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Tight curls and ringlets
          Hair length
          • Medium
          • Long
          Hair thickness
          • Thick
          • Thin
          • Medium

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

