  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Turbodry quick and easy results Turbodry quick and easy results Turbodry quick and easy results

      SalonCompact Hairdryer

      HP4824

      Turbodry quick and easy results

      Looking for a hairdryer that is powerful yet won’t take up too much room? The SalonCompact has 1000w of styling power yet is both small and easy to use. Everything you want from a hairdryer.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Hair dryers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      SalonCompact
      - {discount-value}

      SalonCompact

      Hairdryer

      Total

      recurring payment

      Turbodry quick and easy results

      SalonCompact

      • 1100W
      1100W for beautiful results

      1100W for beautiful results

      This 1100W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Two flexible settings for careful drying

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result.

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1100  W
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.