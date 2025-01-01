2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4829/00
Professional results anywhere
The 2000 W SalonDry Travel hair dryer has everything you need to get the professional results you want, wherever you go.
2000W
Foldable
Dual voltage
This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
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