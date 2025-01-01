ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Front - Top - Left Product Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Front - Top - Left Product Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph

Discontinued

SalonDry TravelTravel hairdryer

HP4829/00

Professional results anywhere

The 2000 W SalonDry Travel hair dryer has everything you need to get the professional results you want, wherever you go.

See all benefits

SalonDry Travel Hair Dryer

Professional results anywhere

  • 2000W

  • Foldable

  • Dual voltage

Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

Cool Shot sets your style

Cool Shot sets your style

A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.