    SalonDry Pro

    Hairdryer

    HP4897/00
      SalonDry Pro Hairdryer

      HP4897/00
      The dryer hairdressers would use at home

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

        • 2100W
        • IonBoost
        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Cool shot sets your style

        Cool shot sets your style

        For fixing the style you created with a shot of cool air for long-lasting results.

        9 flexible speed & temperature settings for maximum control

        9 flexible speed & temperature settings for maximum control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Nine different settings ensure maximum control for precise and tailored styling.

        Powerful 2100 Watt motor

        The combination of heat and superior airflow brings you the quickest way to dry your hair.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 AC V
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Wattage
          2100 W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          284 x 85 x 235 mm
          F-box dimensions
          310 (w) x 120 (d) x 240 (h) mm
          Weight of net product incl. attachements
          853 g
          F-box weight (including product)
          1180 g
          F-box volume
          8928 cm³

        • Pallet

          Number of layers
          7
          Quantity
          126
          Pallet dimensions
          1200 x 800 mm
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          3

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          6
          A-box dimensions
          632 x 375 x 257 mm
          A-box volume
          60909 cm³
          A-box weight
          8030 g

