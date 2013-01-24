Home
    SalonDry Pro AC

    Hairdryer

    HP4992/00
    The dryer hairdressers would use at home
      SalonDry Pro AC Hairdryer

      HP4992/00
      The dryer hairdressers would use at home

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

      SalonDry Pro AC Hairdryer

      The dryer hairdressers would use at home

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

      The dryer hairdressers would use at home

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      SalonDry Pro AC Hairdryer

      The dryer hairdressers would use at home

      Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

        • 2000W
        Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

        This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

        Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

        This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

        The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        Ceramic element to smooth your hair

        The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

        Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

        The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

        Ceramic Tourmaline volume diffuser for additional protection, volume & shine

        The volume diffuser dries hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume. The addition of Ceramic Tourmaline helps to protect the hair and add softness and shine, making it perfect for creating healthy looking curls and bouncy styles.

        Ceramic round brush for easy styling and added shine

        This rounded ceramic brush uses the properties of ceramic to smooth the hair during styling and add shine. With its cylindrical shape and salon dimensions, it can be used to create a variety of different styles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Material housing styler
          ABS/PC
          Power
          2000  W
          Cord length
          3  m
          Color/finishing
          Brush chrome + Caviar soft touch

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

