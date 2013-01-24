Home
    SatinShave Essential

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    HP6306/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Safe and easy shaving Safe and easy shaving Safe and easy shaving
      -{discount-value}

      SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

      HP6306/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Safe and easy shaving

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!

        Safe and easy shaving

        • for legs
        • Single foil shaver
        • Battery operated
        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

        Battery operated

        Battery operated

        Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

        Hypoallergenic foil

        Hypoallergenic foil

        Hypoallergenic foil prevents irritations and rashes

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          2 x AA batteries
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Travel cap
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Performance

          Shaving head
          Single foil shaver

        • Technical specifications

          Number of shaving foils
          1
          Voltage
          2x 1.5  V

