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    • Safe and easy shaving Safe and easy shaving Safe and easy shaving

      SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

      HP6341/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Safe and easy shaving

      With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.00

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      This product
      SatinShave Essential
      - {discount-value}

      SatinShave Essential

      Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Safe and easy shaving

      • for legs
      • Single foil shaver
      • Battery operated
      Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

      Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

      The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft

      Profiled, ergonomic grip

      Profiled, ergonomic grip

      For comfortable handling

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Battery operated

      Battery operated

      Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        2 x AA batteries
        Yes
        Travel cap
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        2x 1.5  V
        Number of shaving foils
        1

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet & Dry
        Yes

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        Single foil shaver

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