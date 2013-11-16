2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6366/00
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin
5in1 Ladyshave
Wet & dry
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver
Shave in or out of the shower
2.1
of 5
10
Reviews
Kimberly
16/11/2013
Australia
Finally Found One That Works!
I've been using another brand for the past few years (Remington) and the last version I bought was terrible and I even went back to using the older model. Phillips is sooooo much better. I was so relieved. It's really good under the arms. The head seems a bit small for the legs but it still gets that job done too (just takes a little longer). I would recommend this to everyone and anyone who will listen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
arkayspark
16/01/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Works OK, but some drawbacks
This razor does a reasonable job. I'm not sure white is an interesting colour. Instruction book does not include pictures referred to. I contacted website person to see if they could be provided but they could not do so.
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Hammond7249
19/07/2015
United Kingdom
Pretty disappointing really
I was cutting my legs to ribbons with razors so had to buy a shaver. This shaver is okay, I guess, but doesn't give a particularly smooth shave and it also has caused scraping on my skin. So much for the "sensitive" part! The foil is already damaged and I've only had it about a month.
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive