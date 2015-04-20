2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6370/00
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin
5in1 Ladyshave
Comb attachment will help you to trim and shape areas like bikini area in precise and gentle way
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Bikini trimmer head for precise trimming and styling of your bikini area
3.0
of 5
10
Reviews
happysmoothie
20/04/2015
Australia
What a great electric shaver!
I recently purchased this electric shaver after having tried a couple of other well-known brands (which cut my skin and were promptly binned), so I was a little nervous before I tried the Philips Ladyshave for the first time. The sleek design of the shaver was impressive, but it doesn't only look good, it handles very well. The built-in light is also very handy. The swivel head for legs gives a surprisingly close shave, and the bikini trimmer is gentle on my skin, while still being very effective on the hair. Well worth the investment, highly recommended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
elly
16/10/2014
Australia
Ergonomic design, great little shaver and extremely handy light
This is my first electronic shaver and so I lashed out and spent a bit and all I can say is its worth every penny. It's so ergonomically designed, lightweight and the opti-light is so useful. It shaves very fast and close leaving silky smooth and hydrated skin from the aloe strip . The pivoting head moves carefree over all my curves and doesn't miss a hair. Great buy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Wendy45
07/12/2014
Australia
Very handy package,great when travelling
have used this,for the past 2 years,& find it very kind to my skin,which is very thin,due to problems taking steroids for my lungs. Would thoroughly recommend it,for anyone with skin issues!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive