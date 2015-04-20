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Discontinued

Double ContourLadyshave Sensitive

HP6370/00

3

| (10) Reviews

Tough on hairs, soft on skin

The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin

See all benefits

Ultimate shaving with 5in1 skin protection

Tough on hairs, soft on skin

  • 5in1 Ladyshave

Comb attachment to trim and shape

Comb attachment to trim and shape

Comb attachment will help you to trim and shape areas like bikini area in precise and gentle way

Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

Bikini trimming head for precision styling

Bikini trimming head for precision styling

Bikini trimmer head for precise trimming and styling of your bikini area

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

10

Reviews

3

20/04/2015

Australia

Australia

What a great electric shaver!

I recently purchased this electric shaver after having tried a couple of other well-known brands (which cut my skin and were promptly binned), so I was a little nervous before I tried the Philips Ladyshave for the first time. The sleek design of the shaver was impressive, but it doesn't only look good, it handles very well. The built-in light is also very handy. The swivel head for legs gives a surprisingly close shave, and the bikini trimmer is gentle on my skin, while still being very effective on the hair. Well worth the investment, highly recommended!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

16/10/2014

Australia

Australia

Ergonomic design, great little shaver and extremely handy light

This is my first electronic shaver and so I lashed out and spent a bit and all I can say is its worth every penny. It's so ergonomically designed, lightweight and the opti-light is so useful. It shaves very fast and close leaving silky smooth and hydrated skin from the aloe strip . The pivoting head moves carefree over all my curves and doesn't miss a hair. Great buy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

07/12/2014

Australia

Australia

Very handy package,great when travelling

have used this,for the past 2 years,& find it very kind to my skin,which is very thin,due to problems taking steroids for my lungs. Would thoroughly recommend it,for anyone with skin issues!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6370/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

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