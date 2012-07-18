2 year warranty
Discontinued
Spa results at home
Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from body and face for a precise and silky smooth finish with this super precision trimmer.
Trim, shape,
shave and epilate
Wet and dry use: for use in and out of the shower, simply rinses clean.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Snkw
18/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant product
I m v impressed and satisfied with this trimmer coz it does wat it says I never used this kind of product b4 but now I m fan of Philip bikny trimmer, v well designed,easy to use above all results r great really gives silky smooth touch will definitely recommend to others it is expensive but if the product gives u good results n satisfaction thn price is not a problem.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer
Barimi
15/07/2012
United Kingdom
Easy to use
This product deliveries what it promisses. It's easy to use because of its design. Light, no need to be connected on the power... perfect!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer
Jan22
19/01/2012
United Kingdom
An amazing shaver!
I have tried many exfoliators and they have always been large in size, painful to use and not easy to remove hairs from tricky places. This shaver is great! It's small and compact, easy to manoeuvre round body contours and is not too painful. I would definitely recommend this product. A great buy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Perfect HP6379/00 Bikini trimmer