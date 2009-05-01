Satinelle Epilator Satinelle
Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs up to four weeks.
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Satinelle
Epilator Satinelle
Enjoy long lasting smooth legs Fast and efficient epilator Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root
This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks
Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance
Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas
Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning
This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean epilation head under running water for better hygiene
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Technical specifications
Voltage
100-240
V Number of catching points
20 Power consumption
7.5
W Number of discs
21 Pulling actions/second speed 1
600 Pulling actions/second speed 2
733
Features
2 speed settings
Yes Metal epilating system
Yes
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