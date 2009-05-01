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    • Enjoy long lasting smooth legs Enjoy long lasting smooth legs Enjoy long lasting smooth legs
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      Satinelle Epilator Satinelle

      HP6400/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs up to four weeks.

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      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs

      Fast and efficient epilator

      • Legs
      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

      This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

      Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

      Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean epilation head under running water for better hygiene

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Number of catching points
        20
        Power consumption
        7.5  W
        Number of discs
        21
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes
        Metal epilating system
        Yes
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