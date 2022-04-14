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2 year warranty

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SatinSoft Epilator

Discontinued

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SatinSoftEpilator

HP6521/01

SatinSoft Epilator

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 190.7 kB
  • 14 April 2022

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 591.4 kB
  • 14 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting