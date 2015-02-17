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Discontinued

SatinPerfectEpilator

HP6574/00

4.2

| (9) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!

See all benefits

Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

  • Precision edition

Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes

Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process

Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

Built in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

9

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

3
2

17/02/2015

US

US

Great features, works well, 10/10

[Employee of philipsglobal] I've been using this product since 2012 and it has never let me down! I suggest not using it on arms and legs since my hair is a bit thin but it is very effective in the bikini area (even as low into the labia), butt, and armpit region. It always rips out the thick hair quickly and my hair grows back thinner and lighter. I have recommended this product to all my friends male and female!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator

23/07/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

this thing is great

I'm a guy who just hapens to like to keep his underarms and pubes silky smooth. This thing does the trick very nicely.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator

04/07/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Wonderful control

Simple & quick to use. The original Epi-Lady brand from Israel caused ingrown hairs, but this does NOT. The design is great for a hand-held device - fits your hand, not the machine that manufactured it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6574/50 Epilator

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