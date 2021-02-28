2 year warranty
Discontinued
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Pooja2374
28/02/2021
US
The product is too good
I am loving the product and its great feature. I am using the Philips brand since 2008 and all the products are still in working condition.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-01-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-01-28
19/11/2020
US
Very good product
It's a very good product. Working well. Less noise and produce instant heat air. Must Buy.
This review was made for HP8100/60 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-10-19
This review was made for HP8100/60 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2020-10-19