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Discontinued

HP8100/00 Hairdryer

HP8100/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

28/02/2021

US

US

The product is too good

I am loving the product and its great feature. I am using the Philips brand since 2008 and all the products are still in working condition.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-01-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8100/46 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-01-28

19/11/2020

US

US

Very good product

It's a very good product. Working well. Less noise and produce instant heat air. Must Buy.

This review was made for HP8100/60 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-10-19

This review was made for HP8100/60 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2020-10-19

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