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    • Easily dry and style your hair Easily dry and style your hair Easily dry and style your hair

      DryCare Hairdryer

      HP8108/03

      Easily dry and style your hair

      This Philips Essential hairdryer packs the perfect balance of drying and styling power. The dryer is compact and can easily be used at home or taken on the road. Get the beautiful and gentle results you desire, wherever you go.

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      Easily dry and style your hair

      • 1000W
      1000W power for gentle drying

      1000W power for gentle drying

      This Philips DryCare 1000W hairdryer creates the optimal level of airflow and gentle drying for beautiful results everyday.

      2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

      2 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

      This hairdryer offers 2 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      This hairdryer has foldable handle, making it easy to pack, store and take with you anywhere you go.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator focuses airflow through the opening to specific areas. This results in better touch-ups or more precise styling to finish your look.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee.

      Cool air setting for extra gentle drying

      Cool air setting for extra gentle drying

      The cool air setting allows you to dry your hair at a more caring temperature, perfect for gentle drying and minimizing damage during the hot summer seasons.

      1.5 meter cord for maximum flexibility

      1.5 meter cord for maximum flexibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.5  m
        Wattage
        1000  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Motor
        DC motor

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        Yes
        Settings
        2 Speed settings
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Compact design
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

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