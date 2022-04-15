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2 year warranty
7-day return
HP8118/00 Hairdryer
Discontinued
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HP8118/00
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (3)
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell