2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8210/00
Extra Shine,Ultimate Protect*
Get the style you want whilst caring for your hair. The Shine and Protect hair dryer offers 1600W of professional drying power
1600W
Efficient anti-static, Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair.
Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
Reviews
compared to Philips predecessor model HP8200.