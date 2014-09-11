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    • Preserve your hair’s natural hydration Preserve your hair’s natural hydration Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
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      MoistureProtect Dryer

      HP8280/03

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

      Moisture Protect sensor uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.00

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      MoistureProtect

      Dryer

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      Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

      For a healthy shine

      • 2300W
      • MoistureProtect Sensor
      • Ionic Care
      • 6 speed/ temperature settings
      MoistureProtect Sensor

      MoistureProtect Sensor

      The truly innovative Infrared MoistureProtect technology continuously monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match your hair' drying needs. The intelligent sensor measures your hair’s surface temperature 4000 times in one drying session, and adjusts the heat to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. With ultimate moisture retention, your hair gets our best shine and softness. You can switch on/off the sensor upon your needs.

      Ionic conditioning prevents static for frizz free shiny hair

      Ionic conditioning prevents static for frizz free shiny hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

      Six speed and heat settings for perfect control

      Six speed and heat settings for perfect control

      Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling.

      Cool Shot to set your style

      Cool Shot to set your style

      The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Perfect moisture protection with exclusive sensor

      Uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair and adapts the temperature to preserve its natural hydration.

      Protection from overheating

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you can get the best results in a caring way.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Nozzle
        Diffuser

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2.5 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        2100-2300W  W
        Motor
        DC
        Dual Voltage
        No

      • Features

        6 temperature settings
        Yes
        Cool shot
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes
        MoistureProtect technology
        Yes

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