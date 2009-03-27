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    • Professional results in a convenient way Professional results in a convenient way Professional results in a convenient way

      Straightener

      HP8300/00

      Professional results in a convenient way

      Straighten your way. The easy to use yet highly effective Simply SalonStraight, has ceramic straightening plates and operates to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $41.90

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      Professional results in a convenient way

      Simply SalonStraight

      • SalonStraight
      • Ceramic
      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Easy lock for convenient storage

      .

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair length
        • Medium
        • Short
        • Long
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Thick
        • Medium

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Heating time
        60s
        Maximum temperature
        180  °C

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

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