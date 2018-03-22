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  • Gentle straightening with ion shine
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  • Gentle straightening with ion shine
  • Gentle straightening with ion shine
  • Gentle straightening with ion shine
  • Gentle straightening with ion shine
  • Gentle straightening with ion shine
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  • Gentle straightening with ion shine
  • Gentle straightening with ion shine
  • Gentle straightening with ion shine
  • Gentle straightening with ion shine

Discontinued

Care SilkySmooth

HP8333/00

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Gentle straightening with ion shine
The Philips Care Straightener has the smoothest plates, so it reduces significantly frictions, avoids hair breakage and leaves your hair with healthy smooth shine
See all benefits

Straightener with smooth plates

Gentle straightening with ion shine

  • Ceramic plates

  • 140 -220 C temperature

  • Ionic conditioning

2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.

Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

22/03/2018

한국

한국

이때까지 써본 헤어스트레이트너 중 최고입니다

머리가 부드럽게 스타일링 됩니다. 농담이 아니라 이때까지 써본 헤어스트레이트너 고데기 중 최고입니다. 다른것도 세라믹 열판이라 했는데 푸석푸석한 느낌? 쇠로 머리 지지는 느낌이었는데 이건 정말 스무스하게 머리가 빠져나가요 그리고 고데기가 가볍습니다. 열이 정말 빨리 올라서 꼽고 화장이나 다른거 잠시하면 바로 사용할 수 있어요. 넓이도 딱 적당하고 좋아요 온도조절도 1~6단계인가 여러 단계 있어서 좋아요. 한가지 아쉬운건 각 단계가 몇도인지 설명서에도 안적혀있고, 상담사한테 전화해서 물어봐도 모른다네요. 아니.... 자기 제품 팔면서 고데기 각 단계가 몇도인지 모르는게 말이 되나요 그게 참 아쉽네요

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8333/00 헤어 스트레이트너

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8333/00 헤어 스트레이트너

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