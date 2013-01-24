Home
    HP8333/00
      Gentle straightening with ion shine

      The Philips Care Straightener has the smoothest plates, so it reduces significantly frictions, avoids hair breakage and leaves your hair with healthy smooth shine

        Gentle straightening with ion shine

        Straightener with smooth plates

        • Ceramic plates
        • 140 -220 C temperature
        • Ionic conditioning
        2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

        2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

        Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          60s
          Maximum temperature
          220  °C
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Heater type
          PTC
          Voltage
          110-240  V

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          SilkySmooth Ceramic
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Straight
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          • Short

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

