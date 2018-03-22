2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ceramic plates
140 -220 C temperature
Ionic conditioning
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
보리감자맘
22/03/2018
한국
이때까지 써본 헤어스트레이트너 중 최고입니다
머리가 부드럽게 스타일링 됩니다. 농담이 아니라 이때까지 써본 헤어스트레이트너 고데기 중 최고입니다. 다른것도 세라믹 열판이라 했는데 푸석푸석한 느낌? 쇠로 머리 지지는 느낌이었는데 이건 정말 스무스하게 머리가 빠져나가요 그리고 고데기가 가볍습니다. 열이 정말 빨리 올라서 꼽고 화장이나 다른거 잠시하면 바로 사용할 수 있어요. 넓이도 딱 적당하고 좋아요 온도조절도 1~6단계인가 여러 단계 있어서 좋아요. 한가지 아쉬운건 각 단계가 몇도인지 설명서에도 안적혀있고, 상담사한테 전화해서 물어봐도 모른다네요. 아니.... 자기 제품 팔면서 고데기 각 단계가 몇도인지 모르는게 말이 되나요 그게 참 아쉽네요
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8333/00 헤어 스트레이트너
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8333/00 헤어 스트레이트너