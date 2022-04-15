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2 year warranty
30-day return
Haircare
All series
Care SilkySmooth
Discontinued
Support
HP8333/00
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User Manual
All (6)
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
Is it normal for my Philips hair straightener to make a sizzling sound?
The coating of my Philips Hair Straightener is wearing off
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight
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