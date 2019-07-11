2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect style at constant caring temperature
The Philips ProCare straightener protects the hair from overheating, due to its newly developed Dual-Care™ plates, with constant temperature and EHD Technology™
Ceramic plates
Even heat distribution 199C
Ionic conditioning
15 sec. heat up time
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
This straightener keeps a more constant temperature. Thanks to its high-performance heater it allows you to straighten your hair at a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want!
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
NinaBN
11/07/2019
Singapore
It worked as designed
I love this product except that it is ceramic coating only.. I
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8339/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8339/00 Straightener