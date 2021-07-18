StraightCare Essential Straightener
Always ready made easy
Straighten and style your hair with this easy-to-use Philips straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments.
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Suggested retail price: $45.00
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StraightCare Essential
Straightener
Always ready made easy Easily straighten and style your hair at home Keratin-infused plates Styling temperature 210°C 60 secs heat up time Keratin infusion for better care
Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.
210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results
This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.
A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires
The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.
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Technical specifications
Cord length
1.6
m Maximum temperature
210
°C Heat-up time
60 sec Plate size
19x85 mm
Features
Hanging loop
Yes 2 year guarantee
Yes Swivel cord
Yes Material plates
Keratin-infused ceramic plates
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