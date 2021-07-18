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    • Always ready made easy Always ready made easy Always ready made easy

      StraightCare Essential Straightener

      HP8401/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Always ready made easy

      Straighten and style your hair with this easy-to-use Philips straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments.

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      Suggested retail price: $45.00

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      StraightCare Essential

      Straightener

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      Always ready made easy

      Easily straighten and style your hair at home

      • Keratin-infused plates
      • Styling temperature 210°C
      • 60 secs heat up time
      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

      210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

      210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

      This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

      A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

      A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

      The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.6  m
        Maximum temperature
        210  °C
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Plate size
        19x85 mm

      • Features

        Hanging loop
        Yes
        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Material plates
        Keratin-infused ceramic plates
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