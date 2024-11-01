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    • Multiple hairstyles with extra care Multiple hairstyles with extra care Multiple hairstyles with extra care

      Advanced Air Styler

      HP8656/00

      Multiple hairstyles with extra care

      Philips Air Styler Advanced for the easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more.

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      Air Styler

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      Multiple hairstyles with extra care

      • 5 styling attachments
      • Even heat distribution
      • Ionic care
      • ThermoProtect temperature
      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

      The Even Heat Distribution technology provides maximum protection for your hair from overheating and thus helps to keep it healthy-looking and shiny.

      5 attachments

      This Air Styler features 5 attachments to create different styles - from naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.

      Ceramic coated brushes for more care

      The brushes have a ceramic coating, to prevent overdrying. It helps spread the heat more evenly and avoids hot spots on the hair, which lead to overheating and overdrying of the hair.

      Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

      Paddle straightening brush for naturally straight look

      The paddle-shaped straightening brush is designed to help you create naturally straight look in one go.

      38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

      The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

      The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for the easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

      Volumizer for more volume at the roots

      Create the volume at the roots with a specially designed volumizer attachment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        For a focused airflow
        Retractable bristle brush
        For tangle free waves & curls
        38mm Thermobrush
        For smooth styles and waves
        Paddle straightening brush
        For naturally straight looks
        Volumizer
        For volume at the roots

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240V
        Wattage
        1000W

      • Technical specifications

        Number of heat settings
        3

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Cable length
        2m

      • Caring technologies

        ThermoProtect
        Yes
        Ceramic coating of brushes
        Yes
        EHD technology
        Yes
        Ion technology
        Yes

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