2 year warranty
Discontinued
Instant creativity, constant care
Phlips Multi-Styler gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion while caring for your hair.
6 styling attachments
190 C temperature
Ceramic coating
Auto shut-off
Philips Multi-styler contains: 16mm curling tong for ringlets; brush sleeve for 16mm tong to create additional volume; crimper with 2-in-1 convertible flat and crimper plates for straight and crimped look; two hair clips for easier styling.
Ceramic coating for better care of your hair.
190°C styling temperature secures long lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Rover
05/02/2019
Indonesia
Happy with product
Happy with product styling, lightness ease of use giving a perfect trim
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8698/00 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8698/00 Multi-Styler