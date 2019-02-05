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Discontinued

Multi-Styler

HP8698/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Instant creativity, constant care

Phlips Multi-Styler gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion while caring for your hair.

See all benefits

Instant creativity, constant care

  • 6 styling attachments

  • 190 C temperature

  • Ceramic coating

  • Auto shut-off

16mm tong and brush sleeve; flat and crimper plates; 2 clips

16mm tong and brush sleeve; flat and crimper plates; 2 clips

Philips Multi-styler contains: 16mm curling tong for ringlets; brush sleeve for 16mm tong to create additional volume; crimper with 2-in-1 convertible flat and crimper plates for straight and crimped look; two hair clips for easier styling.

Ceramic coating on every heat attachment

Ceramic coating on every heat attachment

Ceramic coating for better care of your hair.

190°C styling temperature for long lasting result

190°C styling temperature for long lasting result

190°C styling temperature secures long lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

05/02/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

Happy with product

Happy with product styling, lightness ease of use giving a perfect trim

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8698/00 Multi-Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8698/00 Multi-Styler

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