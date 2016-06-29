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Discontinued

HQ56/21 shaving heads

HQ56/21

4.1

| (53) Reviews | 84% recommend this product

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

53

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

2

29/06/2016

Australia

Australia

Great!

I have been using Philips shavers for just over 40 years and will never use another brand. Totally satisfied. Also recently purchased Philips 3000series nose trimmer, also great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ56/50 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ56/50 shaving heads

03/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent service

I bought this item from phillips and it was exactly what I needed. I would recommend this product to anyone. It was easy to order and the delivery time was excellent. Thankyou Phillips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips HQ900 Series Shaving Heads HQ56/50 Recyclable CloseCut replacement shaver heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips HQ900 Series Shaving Heads HQ56/50 Recyclable CloseCut replacement shaver heads

21/03/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

PHILISHAVE 765 triple head shaver

I bought the Philishave 765 back in the 70's & it still work's great to this day. I find the replacement heads ( HQ56/53 ) are harder to find in stores.

Pros

You cant beat a wall plug.

Cons

You can't replace dead batteries

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ56/53 shaving heads

Date of Use 2022-03-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ56/53 shaving heads

Date of Use 2022-03-21

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