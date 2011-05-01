Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
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Suggested retail price: $59.00
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Keep a close shave Change heads every 2 years for best results CloseCut Fits HQ900 series Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69 CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave
CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.
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Shaving heads
Fits product types
HQ6415
HQ6640\HQ6605
HQ6831
HQ6900
HQ6990
HQ6423
HQ6610
HQ6613
HQ6645
HQ6646
HQ6675
HQ6676
HQ6695
HQ6696
HQ6842
HQ6843
HQ6844
HQ6849
HQ6853
HQ6855
HQ6857
HQ6859
HQ6863
HQ6874
HQ6879
HQ6920
HQ6940
HQ6941
HQ6950
HQ6970
HQ6854 Shaving heads per packaging
3
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