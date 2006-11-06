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    • A close shave A close shave A close shave

      Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

      HQ6695/16

      A close shave

      The HQ6695 is developed to offer a close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

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      Shaver series 3000
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      Shaver series 3000

      Electric shaver

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      A close shave

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Pouch

      Pouch

      Cordless and corded use

      Cordless and corded use

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pouch
        Soft pouch

      • Design

        Finishing
        Front side lacquering

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Corded
        Display
        Charge indicator
        Charging
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        10 days

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