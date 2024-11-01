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    • Close even on the neck Close even on the neck Close even on the neck

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      HQ6940/33

      Close even on the neck

      A close and comfortable Philips electric shaver HQ6940 for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.

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      Shaver series 3000
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      Shaver series 3000

      Dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Close even on the neck

      CloseCut blades

      • CloseCut heads Flex & Float
      • Corded use only
      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Pop-up trimmer

      Pop-up trimmer

      Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

      Replacement heads

      For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240  V

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every yr with HQ56

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Shaving system
        Super Lift & Cut technology

      • Ease of use

        Operation
        Corded use only

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap
      Badge-D2C

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