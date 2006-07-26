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    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave

      shaving heads

      HQ6/11

      Keep a close shave

      Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.

      See all benefits

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      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • Lift & Cut
      • 1 head
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        1
        Fits product types
        • HQ6425
        • HQ6426
        • HQ6466
        • HQ6465
        • HQ6832
        • HQ6847
        • HQ6850
        • HQ6851
        • HQ6852
        • HQ6870
        • HQ6871
        • HQ6890
        • HQ6894
        • HQ7415
        • HQ7815
        • HQ7830
        • HQ7850
        • HQ7870
        • 6828XL
        • 6887XL
        • 7610X
        • 7616X
        • 7866XL
        • 7886XL
        • HQ662
        • HQ663
        • HQ664
        • HQ686
        • HQ665
        • HQ6825
        • HQ6826
        • HQ6827
        • HQ6828
        • HQ6830
        • HQ6848
        • HQ6865
        • HQ6867
        • HQ6885
        • HQ6888
        • HQ6889
        • HQ6893
        • HQ7405
        • HQ7615
        • HQ7616
        • HQ7617
        • HQ7814
        • HQ7816
        • HQ7817
        • HQ7820
        • HQ7821
        • HQ7825
        • HQ7829
        • HQ7845
        • HQ7864
        • HQ7865
        • HQ7868
        • HQ7885
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