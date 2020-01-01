  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close

      Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

      HQ7340/16

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Comfortably close

      This Philips electric shaver is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system.It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      Shaver series 3000
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver series 3000

      Electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Comfortably close

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      • Precision cutting system
      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Comfort shaving heads

      Comfort shaving heads

      The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Spring released pop-up trimmer

      Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        30  minute(s)

      • Design

        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      • Shaving Performance

        SkinComfort
        Comfort shaving heads
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Corded/cordless
        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Cleaning
        Washable
        Charging
        8 hours
        Shaving time
        10 days

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap

      Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      • Shaver series 5000 Shaving heads

        SH50/51

      • shaving heads

        HQ8/50

      • Shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/02

      • shaving heads cleaning spray

        HQ110/01

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.