8200 series Electric shaver
Fast. Close. Efficient.
The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads of this Philips electric shaver offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave
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8200 series
Electric shaver
Fast. Close. Efficient. With battery level indicator Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Precision Cutting System
The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
Super Lift & Cut technology
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Reflex Action system
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Accessories
Stand
Charging stand Maintenance
Cleaning brush
Protective cap Pouch
Soft pouch
Power
Battery type
Lithium-ion Run time
50
minute(s)
Design
Finishing
Lacquer
Mirror coated display
Service
Replacement head
Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9
Shaving Performance
Contour following Shaving system Styling
Precision trimmer
Ease of use
Charging
Rechargeable
Corded/cordless Display
Travel lock
Battery level indicator Cleaning
Washable Charging
1 hour Shaving time
17 days
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What's in the box?
Other items in the box Charging stand Travel pouch Power cord Cleaning brush User manual Protection cap
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