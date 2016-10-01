2 year warranty
Discontinued
Battery powered
With Lift & Cut
Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.
This unique dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.
The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
sheep888
01/10/2016
日本
Verified buyer
電池で動く
電池式なので電源が無くても電池させあればどうにかなります。 デザインもスリムで持ちやすいです。 ヘッドの可動域はあまりないです。 それと2ヘッドなのでヒゲ剃りにちょっと時間が掛かります。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ904 電気シェーバー
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ904 電気シェーバー
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022