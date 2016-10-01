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  • A fresh clean shave
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  • A fresh clean shave
  • A fresh clean shave
  • A fresh clean shave
  • A fresh clean shave
  • A fresh clean shave
  • A fresh clean shave
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  • A fresh clean shave
  • A fresh clean shave
  • A fresh clean shave
  • A fresh clean shave
  • A fresh clean shave

Discontinued

Electric shaver

HQ904

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
A fresh clean shave
The Philips 900 series washable two headed electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

A fresh clean shave

  • Battery powered

  • With Lift & Cut

Independently floating heads + reflex action

Independently floating heads + reflex action

Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.

Lift & Cut

Lift & Cut

This unique dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

Self-sharpening blades

Self-sharpening blades

The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

01/10/2016

日本

日本

Verified buyer

電池で動く

電池式なので電源が無くても電池させあればどうにかなります。 デザインもスリムで持ちやすいです。 ヘッドの可動域はあまりないです。 それと2ヘッドなのでヒゲ剃りにちょっと時間が掛かります。

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ904 電気シェーバー

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ904 電気シェーバー

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022 