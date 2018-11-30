2 year warranty
Discontinued
With Super Lift & Cut
Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
harako
30/11/2018
日本
Verified buyer
長らく使っています
髭をのばしているので3枚歯ではなくて2枚歯のシェーバーが使い易いです。電源アダプタのケーブルが劣化して破損してしまいました。別売があるといいですが。
This review was made for HQ914 電気シェーバー
This review was made for HQ914 電気シェーバー
Satopi
19/02/2017
日本
Verified buyer
使いやすい
使いやすい、替刃があるので、切れ味が悪くなると交換出来る 買って良かった。これからもずっと使い続けたいです
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ914 電気シェーバー
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ914 電気シェーバー
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022