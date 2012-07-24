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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1

Discontinued

SmartTouch-XLElectric shaver

HQ9160

3.7
| (3) Reviews
The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave with less irritation.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Perfectly close, even in hard to reach areas

The best shaver from the world's no. 1

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has many good features

It is comfortable to hold because of its size and shape. It is very efficent as the heads follow the contours of the face. Cleaning is easy just run it under the tap. I have used this razor for some time now and would definately recommend it to a friend and buy again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver

04/08/2021

Philippines

Philippines

20 years old and good as new

Superb shaver, battery life two months, wont tackle thick beard but every two days shaving its fine. In all this time still as sharp as ever, trimmer works well and easy to clean. Probably one of the best electric appliances I have ever bought.

Pros

Does what it should really well.

Cons

doesnt like a four day growth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver

08/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Shaving head holder no long was working

Spare head holder is no longer available. Now this is a no cheap and completely useless thing.

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver

This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022 