  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • The best shaver from the world's no. 1 The best shaver from the world's no. 1 The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

      HQ9190CC

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave, even in the hard to reach areas.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      SmartTouch-XL
      - {discount-value}

      SmartTouch-XL

      Electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      Perfectly close, even in hard to reach areas

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

      Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

      Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

      Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Jet Clean system

      Jet Clean system

      Use the Jet Clean system to clean and lubricate the blades automatically. It also recharges the battery after every use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Jet Clean System
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Chromed display
        • Lacquer
        • LCD multipurpose display

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        • SmartTouch Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • Corded/cordless
        • Quick charge
        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock
        Cleaning
        • Automatic Cleaning System
        • Washable
        • Cleaning indicator
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        10 days

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.