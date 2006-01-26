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HQ9190
The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave, even in the hard to reach areas.
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Electric shaver
Total
recurring payment
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.
The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.
Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
Accessories
Design
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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