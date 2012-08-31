The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds.
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SaladMaker
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Fresh homemade salads and more
Perfect results in any shape and size in seconds
200 W
6 discs
Direct to bowl, pot and wok
XL Julienne disc for fries
5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size
5 disk inserts allow slicing, grating and Julienne for endless variation. Simply choose a disc insert and click it on the disc holder.
Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries
With the separate XL julienne disc of the Philips saladmaker you can cut potatoes for fries but also process other ingredients like carrots, pumpkin, kohlrabi, courgette, etc. The end result is ideal for your favourite stir-fried vegetables.
Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok
With the direct serve feature of the Philips saladmaker you can cut your ingredients directly into the chosen saladbowl, cooking pot or wok pan. The high spout allows to use even high containers for large quantities. This means you will have much less to clean after your food preparation.
Powerful 200 W motor
The Philips saladmaker offers a powerful 200 W motor allowing you to prepare all your favorite recipes.
Stainless steel disc inserts for perfect cutting results
The stainless steel disc inserts of the Philips saladmaker provide for a perfect cutting results, thanks to their sharp and durable baldes.
Dishwasher proof parts
All accessories of your Philips saladmaker can be put in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.
Easy cord storage
You can easily roll the cord of the appliance under the base unit for easy storage.
Adjustable S to XL feeding tube
With the adjustable S to XL feeding tube of the Philips saladmaker you can have optimal control over the ingredients, which you want to process and get the desired result. Having an S feeding tube is ideal for single thin ingredients, such as a carrot. The XL feeding tube is fit for larger ingredients e.g. potatoes, etc., minimizing the need for pre-cutting.
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