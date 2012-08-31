  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Viva Collection

    SaladMaker

    HR1388/80
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Fresh homemade salads and more Fresh homemade salads and more Fresh homemade salads and more
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection SaladMaker

      HR1388/80
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Fresh homemade salads and more

      The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection SaladMaker

      Fresh homemade salads and more

      The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds. See all benefits

      Fresh homemade salads and more

      The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection SaladMaker

      Fresh homemade salads and more

      The Philips saladmaker can slice, shred and julienne vegetables, cheese, salami and more directly into your saladbowl, cooking pot and wok pan. With the XL julienne disk you can now also cut potatoes for fries. Salads and more in seconds. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Salad Maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        SaladMaker

        Total:

        Fresh homemade salads and more

        Perfect results in any shape and size in seconds

        • 200 W
        • 6 discs
        • Direct to bowl, pot and wok
        • XL Julienne disc for fries
        5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

        5 inserts for a variety of results in any shape and size

        5 disk inserts allow slicing, grating and Julienne for endless variation. Simply choose a disc insert and click it on the disc holder.

        Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries

        Full metal XL julienne disc for cutting potatoes for fries

        With the separate XL julienne disc of the Philips saladmaker you can cut potatoes for fries but also process other ingredients like carrots, pumpkin, kohlrabi, courgette, etc. The end result is ideal for your favourite stir-fried vegetables.

        Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

        Direct serve to bowl, pot and wok

        With the direct serve feature of the Philips saladmaker you can cut your ingredients directly into the chosen saladbowl, cooking pot or wok pan. The high spout allows to use even high containers for large quantities. This means you will have much less to clean after your food preparation.

        Powerful 200 W motor

        Powerful 200 W motor

        The Philips saladmaker offers a powerful 200 W motor allowing you to prepare all your favorite recipes.

        Stainless steel disc inserts for perfect cutting results

        Stainless steel disc inserts for perfect cutting results

        The stainless steel disc inserts of the Philips saladmaker provide for a perfect cutting results, thanks to their sharp and durable baldes.

        Dishwasher proof parts

        Dishwasher proof parts

        All accessories of your Philips saladmaker can be put in your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

        Easy cord storage

        Easy cord storage

        You can easily roll the cord of the appliance under the base unit for easy storage.

        Adjustable S to XL feeding tube

        Adjustable S to XL feeding tube

        With the adjustable S to XL feeding tube of the Philips saladmaker you can have optimal control over the ingredients, which you want to process and get the desired result. Having an S feeding tube is ideal for single thin ingredients, such as a carrot. The XL feeding tube is fit for larger ingredients e.g. potatoes, etc., minimizing the need for pre-cutting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.5 m
          Power
          200 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50-60 Hz
          Safety
          Safety lock system

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe accessories
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Star white, black and red
          Material disk (inserts)
          Stainless steel

        • Accessories included

          Coarse slicing disk
          Yes
          Fine shredding disk
          Yes
          Fine slicing disk
          Yes
          Coarse shredding disk
          Yes
          Julienne disk
          Yes
          French-fry disk
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.