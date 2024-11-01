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    • Healthy homemade food made easy Healthy homemade food made easy Healthy homemade food made easy

      Daily Collection Hand blender

      HR1607/00

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      The Philips Daily Collection hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot, chopper, and whisk. Blends wonderfully smooth soups, chops herbs, and whips cream. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

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      Daily Collection

      Hand blender

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      Healthy homemade food made easy

      for perfectly blended soups and chopped herbs

      • 550 W, metal bar
      • ProMix
      • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper, whisk
      • 1 speed
      2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

      2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

      With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

      Slim-grip to fit any hand

      Slim-grip to fit any hand

      The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.

      Strong 550 W motor

      Strong 550 W motor

      Strong 550 W motor for the toughest ingredients.

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Color(s)
        White
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Metal

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        Compact chopper
        Beaker
        0.5 L
        Whisk
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        550  W
        Voltage
        220V-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        1

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