Daily Collection Hand blender

HR1607/00
    -{discount-value}

    The Philips Daily Collection hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot, chopper, and whisk. Blends wonderfully smooth soups, chops herbs, and whips cream. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

    The Philips Daily Collection hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot, chopper, and whisk. Blends wonderfully smooth soups, chops herbs, and whips cream. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      for perfectly blended soups and chopped herbs

      • 550 W, metal bar
      • ProMix
      • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper, whisk
      • 1 speed
      With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

      The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.

      Strong 550 W motor for the toughest ingredients.

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        550 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220V-240 V

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        1
        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        0.5 L
        Chopper
        Compact chopper
        Whisk
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material housing
        PP and rubber

