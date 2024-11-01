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HR1607/00
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot, chopper, and whisk. Blends wonderfully smooth soups, chops herbs, and whips cream. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!
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Hand blender
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recurring payment
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.
Strong 550 W motor for the toughest ingredients.
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.
Design specifications
Accessories
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General specifications
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