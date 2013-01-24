  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Viva Collection Hand blender

HR1617/00
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    HR1617/00

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips HR1617/00 hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips HR1617/00 hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips HR1617/00 hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips HR1617/00 hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

    Similar products

    See all Hand Blender

      Add accessories

      Viva Collection

      Viva Collection

      Hand blender

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      Easy blending, chopping, and whisking at any speed

      • 650 W, metal bar
      • Double action knife
      • 1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
      • 16 speeds +turbo
      Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

      Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

      With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients.

      Double action blade

      Double action blade

      Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities of nuts, onions, meat, and more.

      Powerful 650 W motor

      Powerful 650 W motor

      1.7L oval beaker for preparing food or storing the appliance

      1.7L oval beaker for preparing food or storing the appliance

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        650 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity beaker
        1.7 L

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        16
        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Whisk
        Yes
        Chopper
        XL chopper

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP and rubber

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          Maestro - payment method

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Returns
          About Philips
          Contact us