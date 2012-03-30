ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

Discontinued

Viva CollectionHand blender

HR1617/00

4.3
| (29) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips HR1617/00 hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
See all benefits

Easy blending, chopping, and whisking at any speed

Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

  • 650 W, metal bar

  • Double action knife

  • 1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk

  • 16 speeds +turbo

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients.

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

29

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2
1

30/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Very easy to use and wash. Good for people who hate to wash the whole blender.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender

17/02/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Super convenient for preparing baby food.;It is fast, easy to use, no splashy messes, and cleaning is;easy too.;Love this product very much! Thumbs up!;

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender

17/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent Product...very easy to use and clean as well...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.