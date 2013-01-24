  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Daily Collection Hand blender

HR1625/00
  More power for smoother results
    Daily Collection Hand blender

    HR1625/00

    More power for smoother results

    The Philips handblender combines 650 Watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the compact chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream.

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    More power for smoother results

    The Philips handblender combines 650 Watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the compact chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream.

    More power for smoother results

    The Philips handblender combines 650 Watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the compact chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream.

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    More power for smoother results

    The Philips handblender combines 650 Watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the compact chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream.

      More power for smoother results

      650W ProMix handblender with turbo function

      • 650 W, metal bar
      • ProMix
      • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper, whisk
      • 2 speeds including Turbo
      0.5L measuring handblender beaker

      0.5L measuring handblender beaker

      With the 0.5L beaker you can measure the ingredients for your recipes, but also quickly blend soups, purees or shakes.

      2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

      2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

      With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

      Powerful motor for optimal food preparation

      Powerful motor for optimal food preparation

      With the powerfull motor of 650 Watt alsmost any ingredient can be blend.

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      With the Turbo function of the Philips handblender you can cut even the toughest ingredients.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        650 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Cord length
        1.25 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        2 (including turbo)
        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        0.5 L
        Whisk
        Yes
        Chopper
        Compact chopper

      • Design specifications

        Material beaker
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White, black and red
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material housing
        PP and rubber

