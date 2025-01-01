2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1625/00
More power for smoother results
The Philips handblender combines 650 Watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the compact chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream.
650 W, metal bar
ProMix
0,5 L Beaker, chopper, whisk
2 speeds including Turbo
With the 0.5L beaker you can measure the ingredients for your recipes, but also quickly blend soups, purees or shakes.
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
With the powerfull motor of 650 Watt alsmost any ingredient can be blend.
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