ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1625/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender HR1625/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Hand blender
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1625/00

More power for smoother results

The Philips handblender combines 650 Watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the compact chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream.

See all benefits

650W ProMix handblender with turbo function

More power for smoother results

  • 650 W, metal bar

  • ProMix

  • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper, whisk

  • 2 speeds including Turbo

0.5L measuring handblender beaker

0.5L measuring handblender beaker

With the 0.5L beaker you can measure the ingredients for your recipes, but also quickly blend soups, purees or shakes.

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

Powerful motor for optimal food preparation

Powerful motor for optimal food preparation

With the powerfull motor of 650 Watt alsmost any ingredient can be blend.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.